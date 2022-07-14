Bihar DElEd 2022: Exam schedule released, download admit cards from today

Bihar DEIED 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the schedule of Bihar DElED 2022 exams. The BSEB Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education exam is scheduled to start from July 26 to August 1, 2022 for first year candidates and for 2nd year candidates, the exam is from August 2, 2022.

According to the schedule, DElED 2022 admit cards will be uploaded on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com on July 14, 2022 and candidates will be able to download once published.

DElEd exam registration began on May 30, 2022.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the diploma in elementary education (DElED) joint entrance examination for admission to all the private and government colleges of Bihar.

The exam will have 150 multiple-choice questions. The exam will be half in pen paper mode.

Bihar DEIEd 2022 entrance exam was conducted this year for admissions to the diploma in elementary education course.

BSEB has released the examination schedule via a tweet.

The candidates are advised to visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com for further updates.

Bihar DElED 2022: Here’s how to Download admit cards

Visit the BSEB official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Bihar DElED 2022 admit card download link

Key in the user id and password generated during the registration.

The admit card will be displayed on your screen

Download and save for future purposes

