Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar DElEd admissions 2022: How to apply and other important details
competitive exams

Bihar DElEd admissions 2022: How to apply and other important details

BSEB has begin the registration process for Bihar D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education).
Bihar DElEd admissions 2022: How to apply and other important details(Shutterstock)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 05:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)  has begin the registration process for Bihar D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education). The deadline for D.El.Ed registration is April 8. Candidates can register with late fees till April 10th. The registration form is available on the official website of Bihar School education Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates have to pay have to pay 400 for Bihar DElEd registration.

The registration process will be completed online by schools. Students must apply through their respective school principals.

BSEB DElEd admissions 2022: How to apply

Visit the official BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the link for ‘registration’

A new page will display on the screen

Click on the link for ‘view/download registration form’ under the ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (face to face )’ section.

Download the registration for

Take print out of the registration form

Fill in all the required details

Submit to the respective school along with the registration fee.

The BSEB will provide dummy registration cards on secondary.biharboaronline.com on April 11 based on the online registration forms. If there are any errors on the registration cards, they can be corrected on the board's website between April 11 and 13.

