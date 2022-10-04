Bihar Fireman recruitment: CSBC releases PET 2022 schedule, check here

Bihar Fireman recruitment: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the schedule for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Fireman in Bihar Fire Services. Interested candidates can now check the examination schedule from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC is scheduled to conduct the PET exam from November 8, 2022. Candidates who qualified for the PET exam will be able to download their hall tickets from October 12, 2022.

The written examination (preliminary and mains) for the post of Fireman in Bihar Fire Services was conducted on March 27 and August 28, 2022.

A total of 11,901 candidates have been declared qualified for the PET exam, out of which 4465 are female and 7436 are male candidates.

The CSBC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2,380 vacancies for the post of Fireman.

According to the official notice, the admit cards for the exams beginning from November 8 will be made live from November 3, 2022.

How to check schedule

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on ‘Bihar Fire Services’,

Click on Fireman PET notice link

Check and download the schedule

