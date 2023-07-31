Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023 registration begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 31, 2023 12:27 PM IST

Bihar NEET PG counselling registration process commenced at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, registration is open till August 5.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has begun the online registration process on the basis of the Merit List of NEET-PG 2023 for the Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC)-2023 on July 31. Candidates can register for the PGMAC 2023 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The last date to register for the PGMAC 2023 is August 5.

Candidates will be able to edit applications from August 6. The PGMAC 2023 rank card will be released on August 9.

Candidates from all categories must pay 2200 for non-refundable counselling and registration fees online only using a credit card, debit card, net banking account, or UPI.

Direct link to register for Bihar PGMAC 2023

Bihar PGMAC 2023: Steps to register for NEET PG counselling

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the 'Online Application Portal of Bihar PGMAC 2023 link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the PGMAC 2023 application form

Upload all the required documnets

Preview the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

