Bihar Police admit card 2021 for steno assistant SI typing test released

Bihar Police admit card 2021: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released admit card of typing test for the post of steno assistant sub-inspector.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 05:03 PM IST
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released admit card of typing test for the post of steno assistant sub-inspector. Candidates who have registered for the Bihar Police steno assistant sub-inspector recruitment can download their admit card from the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Direct Link to download e-admit card

How to download Bihar Police steno assistant sub-inspector admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on notification link that reads, "Download Admit Card of Typing Test for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector in Bihar Police"

Key in your registration number or registered mobile number and password to download the admit card.

Your SSB admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Topics
bihar police bihar police si recruitment bihar police recruitment exam admit card
