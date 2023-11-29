Bihar Police Constable Exam revised dates, admit card awaited on csbc.bih.nic.in

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) had in October postponed the written examination pf Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2023 and it is expected to announce revised dates for it soon. Candidates can check it on the website csbc.bih.nic.in, when announced.

Bihar Police Constable Exam revised dates awaited on csbc.bih.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Original exam dates of Bihar Police Constable recruitment were October 1, 7, 15. On October 3, the board announced that the October 1 exam has been cancelled following information that a large number of candidates used unfair means in both shifts. It also postponed exams scheduled for October 7 and 15. With over a month since the last official update, the board is expected to announce new dates soon.

The board had issued admit cards previously but after announcing revised dates, it may issue fresh admit cards. CSBC may also utilise admit cards which were released previously and more clarity in this regard will come after new exam dates are announced.

This recruitment drive to fill a total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police.

CSBC Bihar Police constable exam: Steps to check new dates

Go to the official website of the board at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the Bihar Police tab on the home page.

Open the notification on new exam dates for Constable recruitment.

Download the PDF and check new exam dates.