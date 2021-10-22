Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar Police Driver Constable Admit Card 2019 released, download link here

Bihar Police Driver Constable Admit Card 2019 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
Bihar Police Driver Constable Admit Card 2019 released, download link here(HT FILE)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:29 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC has released Bihar Police Driver Constable Admit Card 2019. Candidates who will appear for the physical efficiency test can download the admit card through the official site on CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in. The Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted on November 15, 2021. 

The PET will be conducted at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh High School, Gardnibagh, Patna. Those candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the PET. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download here 

Bihar Police Driver Constable Admit Card 2019: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on Bihar Police Driver Constable Admit Card 2019 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who are not able to download the e-admit card can visit the office of Central Selection Board of Constable on November 8 or November 9 from 10 am to 5 pm and receive the admit card. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CSBC. 

