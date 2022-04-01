Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Mains admit card release date out, how to download here
competitive exams

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Mains admit card release date out, how to download here

BPSSC will release the Mains admit card for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant on April 5 at 11.00 AM.
Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Mains admit card release date out, how to download here(PTI)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 01:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release the Mains admit card for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant on April 5 at 11.00 AM. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their login credentials from the official website of BPPSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2213 vacancies out of which 1998 vacancies are for the post of Police Sub Inspector and 215 vacancies are for the post of Sergeant.

The prelims examination was held in two shifts on December 26, 2021. A total of 265681 candidates had qualified the examination and a total of 167590 candidates had failed in the examination.

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Mains admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, Notice: Download Admit Card of Mains Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

RELATED STORIES

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar hall ticket admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP