Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Mains admit card release date out, how to download here

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release the Mains admit card for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant on April 5 at 11.00 AM. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their login credentials from the official website of BPPSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2213 vacancies out of which 1998 vacancies are for the post of Police Sub Inspector and 215 vacancies are for the post of Sergeant.

The prelims examination was held in two shifts on December 26, 2021. A total of 265681 candidates had qualified the examination and a total of 167590 candidates had failed in the examination.

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Mains admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, Notice: Download Admit Card of Mains Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.