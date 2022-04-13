Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021 released, download link here
competitive exams

Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.
Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021 released, download link here
Published on Apr 13, 2022 08:12 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC has released Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021 on April 12, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in. The CSBC Prohibition Constable PET will be held on April 26, 2022 across the state. 

A total of 1825 candidates have been selected to participate in the PET round. Those who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021 link available on home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 365 Prohibition Constable positions. The application process was started on December 19, 2021 and the last date to apply for the examination was till January 18, 2022. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csbc admit card. sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP