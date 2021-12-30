Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar prohibition constable written exam on Feb 27: CSBC
competitive exams

Bihar prohibition constable written exam on Feb 27: CSBC

The written exam for the selection of prohibition constables will be held on February 27, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar said on Tuesday. 
Bihar prohibition constable written exam on Feb 27: CSBC (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The written exam for the selection of prohibition constables will be held on February 27, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar said on Tuesday. The Board is currently inviting applications for this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of application forms is January 18, 2022. 

&lt;strong&gt;CSBC prohibition constable recruitment: Apply online&lt;/strong&gt;

A total of 365 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The minimum educational qualification is 10+2. 

Candidates will be selected to the post through a written exam and physical measurement test. The written exam will be a qualifying exam for physical measurement test.

Details about the admit card and exam schedule will be informed to candidates in due course of time, the CSBC Bihar has said. 

Meanwhile, the physical efficiency test (PET) for selection of Home Guards will begin on February 7. The admit cards of all candidates who have been found eligible for PET will be released on January 1. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar csbc
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
New Year 2022 resolutions
India Covid Cases
ITR Filling
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP