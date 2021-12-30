Bihar prohibition constable written exam on Feb 27: CSBC

The written exam for the selection of prohibition constables will be held on February 27, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar said on Tuesday. The Board is currently inviting applications for this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of application forms is January 18, 2022.

<strong>CSBC prohibition constable recruitment: Apply online</strong>

A total of 365 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The minimum educational qualification is 10+2.

Candidates will be selected to the post through a written exam and physical measurement test. The written exam will be a qualifying exam for physical measurement test.

Details about the admit card and exam schedule will be informed to candidates in due course of time, the CSBC Bihar has said.

Meanwhile, the physical efficiency test (PET) for selection of Home Guards will begin on February 7. The admit cards of all candidates who have been found eligible for PET will be released on January 1.

