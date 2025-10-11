Edit Profile
    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: How to download BSEB STET hall tickets when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Oct 11, 2025 11:00:44 AM IST

    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The BSEB STET admit card will be released on October 11, 2025, as per the official notification. Follow the blog for latest updates on Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 hall tickets.

    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Check steps to download the BSEB STET 2025 admit card. (Representative image)
    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Check steps to download the BSEB STET 2025 admit card. (Representative image)

    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Bihar School Examination Board will release the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 today, October 11, 2025. Candidates taking the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at bsebstet.org. The BSEB STET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 14, 2025, in computer based test (CBT) mode. ...Read More

    The examination comprises of two papers - Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary).

    In its official notification, the board asked candidates to strictly follow the instructions provided in the admit card.

    Further, candidates are required to arrive at their respective examination centres in the prescribed time as mentioned in their admit card.

    The application process for BSEB STET 2025 began on September 19, 2025, and closed on October 5, 2025.

    BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: How to download

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025:

    1. Visit the official website at bsebstet.org
    2. On the home page, click on the link to download the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025.
    3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
    4. Check the admit card displayed on the screen.
    5. Download the admit card.
    6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 11, 2025 11:00 AM IST

    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Exam to be conducted in CBT mode

    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The examination will be conducted in computer based test mode.

    Oct 11, 2025 10:54 AM IST

    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Number of papers

    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: There are two papers - Paper I for secondary and Paper II for senior secondary.

    Oct 11, 2025 10:47 AM IST

    Oct 11, 2025 10:44 AM IST

    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Official website to check

    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The BSEB STET Admit Card will be released on the official website at bsebstet.org.

