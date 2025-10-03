Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 release date. The hall ticket for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test will be available to candidates on October 11, 2025. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of BSEB at bihar-stet.com. Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 release date announced, check here

The Computer-Based Test will be held on October 14, 2025. The admit card will be released on October 11, 2025.

To download the admit card, candidates will need their user ID and password. Follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: How to download 1. Visit the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet.org.

2. Click on Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Bihar STET will comprise of 100 marks questions from the specified subject matter and 50 marks based on teaching skills and other skills. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB STET.

Official Notice Here