    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 release date announced, check here

    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 release date has been announced. The official notice can be checked here. 

    Published on: Oct 3, 2025 9:03 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 release date. The hall ticket for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test will be available to candidates on October 11, 2025. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of BSEB at bihar-stet.com.

    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 release date announced, check here

    The Computer-Based Test will be held on October 14, 2025. The admit card will be released on October 11, 2025.

    To download the admit card, candidates will need their user ID and password. Follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket.

    Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: How to download

    1. Visit the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet.org.

    2. Click on Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

    5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The Bihar STET will comprise of 100 marks questions from the specified subject matter and 50 marks based on teaching skills and other skills. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB STET.

    Official Notice Here

    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Release Date Announced, Check Here
    © 2025 HindustanTimes