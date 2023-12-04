Bihar STET, DElEd DPEd 2024 examination schedule released, check dates here

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the annual calendar for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), D.El.Ed, D.P.Ed, BSSTET and other examination. As per the examination calendar, the first phase of the examination will be held between March 1 to March 20, 2024. The BSTET 2023 2nd phase of examination will be conducted between September 10 and 30, 2024. The STET 2024 results are expected to be released in May 2024.

The dates for the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET), the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi and English) Examination, the DPEd Examination, the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination, and the DElEd First and Second Exam 2024 have also been announced by the board.

The Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET) 2023 examination will be held from January 22 to January 30. The results for the BSSTET 2023 will be released on March 2024.

The Examination for the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language ( Hindi and English) examination 2024 will be conducted on April 26. The admit card for the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language ( Hindi and English) examination 2024 will be out on April 7.

