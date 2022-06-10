Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BITSAT 2022 application deadline extended again, apply till June 12

BITSAT 2022: Candidates can apply for the test online through the official website of BITSAT on bitsadmission.com.
BITSAT 2022 application deadline extended again, apply till June 12
Published on Jun 10, 2022 01:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Birla Institute of Technology and Science has against extended the last date to apply for BITSAT 2022. Candidates can register for BITS Admission Test 2022 till June 12, as per the updated schedule. 

“The deadline for receiving online applications for BITSAT-2022 along with fee payment is now extended till June 12, 2022,” reads a notification on the official website. 

Previously, the application deadline was June 10. 

Candidates can apply online through the official website of BITSAT on bitsadmission.com.

Those who have already applied but need to edit their applications can do it by logging in to bitsadmission.com. The link for correction of forms has been activated. 

However, candidates are allowed to change or edit the registered email ID and mobile numbers.

How to apply for BITSAT 2022

BITSAT 2022: How to register

Visit the BITS admission website at bitsadmission.com

Click on 'Apply here' under BITSAT 2022, bon the homepage

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

