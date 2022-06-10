BITSAT 2022 application deadline extended again, apply till June 12
Birla Institute of Technology and Science has against extended the last date to apply for BITSAT 2022. Candidates can register for BITS Admission Test 2022 till June 12, as per the updated schedule.
“The deadline for receiving online applications for BITSAT-2022 along with fee payment is now extended till June 12, 2022,” reads a notification on the official website.
Previously, the application deadline was June 10.
Candidates can apply online through the official website of BITSAT on bitsadmission.com.
Those who have already applied but need to edit their applications can do it by logging in to bitsadmission.com. The link for correction of forms has been activated.
However, candidates are allowed to change or edit the registered email ID and mobile numbers.
BITSAT 2022: How to register
Visit the BITS admission website at bitsadmission.com
Click on 'Apply here' under BITSAT 2022, bon the homepage
Fill in the application form and upload all documents
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Download the application form
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.