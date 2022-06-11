BITSAT 2022 application: Last date to register tomorrow, details here

The last day to register for the for BITSAT 2022 exam is tomorrow, June 12. BITSAT is conducted by Birla Institute of Technology and Science. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of BITS Pilani at www.bitsadmission.com.

“The deadline for receiving online applications for BITSAT-2022 along with fee payment is now extended till June 12, 2022”, reads the official website.

A candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of ₹5400 (for a male candidate) and ₹4400 (for a female candidate).

A candidate who originally opts to appear once (Session 1), will pay a fee of Rs. 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 2900 (for a female candidate). If such a candidate chooses then to apply to appear a second time (Session 2), then he/she will have to pay an additional sum of Rs. 2000 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 1500

BITSAT 2022: How to register

Visit the official BITS admission website at bitsadmission.com

Click on 'Apply here' under BITSAT 2022, on the homepage

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.