BITSAT 2022: Register for session 2 at bitsadmission.com

 Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has begun the online registration process. for session 2.
Published on Jul 05, 2022 03:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has commenced the online registration process for BITSAT 2022 session 2. Interested candidates can apply online at bitsadmission.com.

The last date for the submission of BITSAT 2022 application is July 20.

"Applications are invited for registering into BITSAT-2022 (Session-II). Candidates who have applied for Session-I are eligible to apply for Session-II as per the earlier announced policy", reads the official notification.

Here's the direct link to apply

BITSAT 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022 (Session - II)"

Key in your BITSAT 2022 Application Number, Password, Email-Id and submit

Proceed with registration process and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

