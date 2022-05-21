Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

BITSAT 2022: Registration date extended till June 10, here’s how to apply

BITSAT 2022 registration date has been extended till June 10, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official website of BITSAT on bitsadmission.com.
Published on May 21, 2022 11:16 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Birla Institute of Technology and Science has extended the registration date for BITSAT 2022. The last date to register for BITS Admission Test – 2022 is till June 10, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through the official website of BITSAT on bitsadmission.com.

The revision or editing window will open on June 8 and will close on June 12, 2022. Incase candidates find any error in the filled application form, they will be able to edit it during the edit window. However, candidates will not be allowed to change or edit the registered email ID and mobile number at that time.

BITSAT 2022: How to register 

Candidates who want apply for the examination can apply online through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official BITS admission website at bitsadmission.com
  • Click on 'Apply here' under BITSAT 2022, bon the homepage
  • Fill in the application form and upload all documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Download the application form
  • Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

A candidate who originally opts to appear once (Session 1), will pay a fee of Rs. 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 2900 (for a female candidate). Candidates can check the official site of BITSAT for more related details. 

Topics
bitsat education
