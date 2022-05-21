BITSAT 2022: Registration date extended till June 10, here’s how to apply

Birla Institute of Technology and Science has extended the registration date for BITSAT 2022. The last date to register for BITS Admission Test – 2022 is till June 10, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through the official website of BITSAT on bitsadmission.com.

The revision or editing window will open on June 8 and will close on June 12, 2022. Incase candidates find any error in the filled application form, they will be able to edit it during the edit window. However, candidates will not be allowed to change or edit the registered email ID and mobile number at that time.

Direct link to register online

BITSAT 2022: How to register

Candidates who want apply for the examination can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official BITS admission website at bitsadmission.com

Click on 'Apply here' under BITSAT 2022, bon the homepage

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

A candidate who originally opts to appear once (Session 1), will pay a fee of Rs. 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 2900 (for a female candidate). Candidates can check the official site of BITSAT for more related details.

