BITSAT 2022 session 2 registration to ends today at bitsadmission.com

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani will close the application window for the online registrations for BITSAT 2022 session 2 today, July 20. Interested candidates can apply online at www.bitsadmission.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BITSAT 2022 session 2 exam will be conducted in online mode from August 3 to 7.

BITSAT 2022 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passes class 12th in 2022 or 2021 with Minimum of 75% aggregate marks in PCM/B & 60% individual in PCM/B.

Direct link to apply

BITSAT 2022 session 2: How to apply

Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on apply link for BITSAT-2022 (Session - II)

Enter BITSAT 2022 Application Number, Password, Email-Id and submit

Proceed with registration process and pay the fee

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON