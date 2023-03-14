Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BOI PO admit card released for March 19 exam, download here

competitive exams
Published on Mar 14, 2023

BOI PO admits card released at bankofindia.co.in

BOI PO admit card released for March 19 exam
ByHT Education Desk

Bank of India has released the Probationary Officers' admit card for the March 19 examination. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website at bankofindia.co.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 positions, of which 350 are for Credit Officers in the General Banking stream and 150 are for IT Officers in the Specialist stream.

Direct link to download the admit card

BPO PO admit card 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at bankofindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the download call letter tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the “Download Call Letter- Online Examination dated 19.03.2023- Recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF) – Project No. 2022-23/3 Notice dated 01.02.2023”

Key in your log in details

Download the admit card and take print for future reference.

