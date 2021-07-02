BPSC 31st Judicial Mains dates released, check details here

BPSC 31st Judicial Mains: Bihar Public Service Commission(BPSC) has released the BPSC 31st Judicial Service Mains examination date. As per the short notification, the candidates who have qualified for the prelims examination will be able to give Mains examination from July 24 to July 28.

Earlier, the BPSC 31st Judicial Service Mains examination was scheduled to be conducted from April 8 to 12, 2021. The exam was scheduled to be held in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 to 5 pm.

The commission had conducted the 31st judicial services preliminary examination on December 6, 2020, and its result was declared on February 8, 2021. A total of 1,53,69 candidates had appeared for the prelims exams, out of which, 2379 candidates have passed the examination.

The Detailed notification will be released soon by BPSC on its official website.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC 31st Judicial Service Mains examination date. As per the short notification, the candidates who have qualified for the prelims examination will be able to give Mains examination from July 24 to July 28.