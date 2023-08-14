BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam 2023 final answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the final answer key for the BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam 2023 on August 14. Candidates can check the final answer keys on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam 2023 final answer key released

The BPSC 32 Judicial examination was conducted on June 4. The provisional answer keys for General studies and law were released on July 13 and again on September 5.

Direct link to download final answer key for General Studies

Direct link to download final answer key for Law

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam 2023 final answer: Know how to download

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the final answer link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key

Take a printout for future reference.