BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam 2023 final answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link
BPSC releases final answer key for 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam 2023; candidates can check on official website.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the final answer key for the BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam 2023 on August 14. Candidates can check the final answer keys on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The BPSC 32 Judicial examination was conducted on June 4. The provisional answer keys for General studies and law were released on July 13 and again on September 5.
Direct link to download final answer key for General Studies
Direct link to download final answer key for Law
BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam 2023 final answer: Know how to download
Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the final answer link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the answer key
Take a printout for future reference.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics