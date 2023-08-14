Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam 2023 final answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam 2023 final answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 14, 2023 05:56 PM IST

BPSC releases final answer key for 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam 2023; candidates can check on official website.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the final answer key for the BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam 2023 on August 14. Candidates can check the final answer keys on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam 2023 final answer key released

The BPSC 32 Judicial examination was conducted on June 4. The provisional answer keys for General studies and law were released on July 13 and again on September 5.

Direct link to download final answer key for General Studies

Direct link to download final answer key for Law

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam 2023 final answer: Know how to download

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the final answer link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key

Take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bpsc.bih.nic.in bpsc answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP