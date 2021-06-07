Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 64th CCE final result out, here's how to check
competitive exams

BPSC 64th CCE final result out, here's how to check

BPSC 64th CCE final result: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the final result of the 64th combined competitive exam(CCE) on June 6, Sunday.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 12:18 PM IST
BPSC 64th CCE final result: BPSC had shortlisted a total of 3,799 candidates for the interview round out of which 1,454 candidates have cleared the examination.(HT file)

Those who have appeared can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in

A total of 1454 candidates have cleared the final examination.

BPSC had shortlisted a total of 3,799 candidates for the interview round out of which 1,454 candidates have cleared the examination. The cut-off marks for the unreserved category are 446 for the written exam and 535 for the final examination and for the unreserved female category cut-off marks are 430 for the written examination and 513 for the final exam.

BPSC had conducted its 64th prelims examination on December 16, 2018, and a total of 2 lakh 95 thousand candidates have appeared for the prelims examination.

How to check the 64th BPSC final result:

Visit the official website of http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

On the home page click on the link that says Final Results: For the 64th Combined Competitive Examination

The final result for the 64th BPSE will be displayed on your screen

Check your result and keep a copy of same for future reference.

