BPSC 66th Mains Exam 2021 date released, check date and other details here

BPSC 66th Mains Exam 2021 date has been released. Candidates can check the exam date and other details on official notice available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has released the BPSC 66th Mains Exam 2021 date. The examination will be conducted on June 5, 2021. The online registration process for the main examination would begin on April 6 and would end on April 30, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to submit the documents for verification to BPSC, 15, Nehru Paath (Beli Road), Patna – 800001 on or before May 7, 2021 till 5 pm. Candidates are advised to mention their registration number, bar code, and the application number on the hard copy which they are sending for the verification.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will have to register for the main examination. The preliminary examination result was announced on March 24, 2021. The prelims examination was conducted on December 27, 2020.

Official Notice here

The 66th combined competitive main examination will be conducted by the Commission for the selection of 562 vacancies in various departments under the Bihar state government out of which 169 posts are reserved for women.

The vacancies to be filled up through this examination include Superintendent of Police, Jail Superintendents, Upper Election Officers, Planning Commissioners, State Tax Assistant Commissioners, Bihar Probation Service Officers, Additional District Transport Officers, Labour Enforcement Officers, Revenue Officers, Food Supply Inspectors, Block Panchayati Raj Officers And Others.

