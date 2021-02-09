Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

Candidates can download the admit card for the BPSC 66th combined competitive preliminary re- exam online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 66th combined competitive preliminary re- exam on its official website.

The commission will conduct the re-examination on February 14, 2021.

According to the notice, 850 candidates will appear for the re-exam this year. The examination will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm.

How to download BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, key in your credentials and login

Click on the tab that reads, 'Admit Card'

The BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

