BPSC 66th prelims result 2020-21 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check it here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday, March 24 announced the result of 66th combined civil services preliminary exam 2020-21.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:07 PM IST
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday, March 24 announced the result of 66th combined civil services preliminary exam 2020-21. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC has also released the final answer keys for both, December 27 and February 14 GS exams.

The BPSC 66th preliminary examination was conducted on December 27, 2020 at 887 centres in 35 districts, while re-exam was conducted on Feb 14 at 2 centres in Patna A total of 280882 candidates had appeared in the BPSC 66th combined civil services preliminary exam out of which 8997 have qualified for the mains. The results of the qualified candidates has been arranged roll numbers wise from left to right.

How to check BPSC 66th PT Result 2021:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link that reads ‘Results: 65th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination’

A PDF file will open that contains the list of shortlisted candidates

Note: Visit official website of BPSC for latest news and updates on exam.

