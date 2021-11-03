Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 67th combined competitive prelims exam registration deadline extended
competitive exams

BPSC 67th combined competitive prelims exam registration deadline extended

BPSC has announced an extension in the registration deadline of the 67th combined competitive prelims exam. The number of vacancies have been increased to 726.
BPSC 67th combined competitive prelims exam registration deadline extended(PTI)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 02:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the 67th combined competitive preliminary exam till November 19. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Commission has also notified an increase of 3 vacancies in the exam, thus totalling the number of vacancies to 726.

After the completion of the registration process, the Commission will allow candidates to edit the application forms. The option to edit the application forms will remain till November 29.

The first notification of the BPSC exam was released on September 24.

The exam is scheduled to be held on January 23, 2022 in successive phases—preliminary, main and interview—to select candidates to fill 726 vacancies in various services in the state.

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay 600 as application fees, 150/- for SC/ST category candidates of the state, 150/- for those belonging to PwD category. The application fees should be paid online through net banking, debit/credit card.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates having a graduation degree from a recognized University or Institute can apply for the exam.

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar bpsc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NTA releases DUET PG courses score card, know how to download

NEET 2021: NTA makes announcement regarding AIR, tie-breaking criteria

Odisha civil services prelims 2020 result out; 4,754 qualify for main exam

RPSC RAS prelims answer key out: Know how to download, raise objections 
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP