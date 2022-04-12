Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card to release on April 25

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card will release on April 25, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 07:31 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card on April 25, 2022. The prelims admit card date has been released and candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

The examination will be conducted on May 8, 2022 from 12 noon to 2 pm in 38 districts at 1083 exam centres, &lt;strong&gt;as per the official notice&lt;/strong&gt;. The BPSC prelims examination will be of 150 marks and the exam duration is 2 hours. Those candidates who have qualify the BPSC prelims will be eligible for the main examination.  

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card: How to download 

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for this exam started on September 30, 2021. A total of 726 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

