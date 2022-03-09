Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 67th Combined (Prelims) Competitive exam date revised again, check new date
competitive exams

BPSC 67th Combined (Prelims) Competitive exam date revised again, check new date

BPSC 67th Combined (Prelims) Competitive exam date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the revised Exam date for BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Prelims examination 2022.
BPSC 67th Combined (Prelims) Competitive exam date: (bpsc.bih.nic.in)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 01:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

BPSC 67th Combined (Prelims) Competitive exam date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the revised Exam date for BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Prelims examination 2022. The BPSC preliminary examination will now be conducted on May 7 instead of April 30, announced earlier.

Candidates can check the revised exam date notice on the official website of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The detailed exam schedule will soon be released on the BPSC website.

The BPSC prelims examination will be of 150 marks and the exam duration is 2 hours. Those candidates who have qualify the BPSC prelims will be eligible for the main examination.

The registration process for this exam started on September 30, 2021. BPSC is conducting this exam to fill 726 vacancies.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, main written exam and interview.

Note; For more details on the exam candidates should visit the official site of BPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP