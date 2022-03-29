BPSC 67th Combined (Prelims) Competitive Exam date revised, notice here

Bihar Public Service Commission has again revised BPSC 67th Combined (Prelims) Competitive Exam date. The Combined Competitive exam that was scheduled to be conducted on May 7 will now be conducted on May 8, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The date has been revised due to the unavailability of seating arrangements in the schools of CBSE. Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct internal exam in their respective schools and so the Commission has decided to postpone the exam date by a day.

<strong>Official Notice Here&nbsp;</strong>

This is not the first time the Commission has revised BPSC 67th Combined (Prelims) Competitive Exam date. Earlier also the exam date has revised. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 30, which was again postponed to May 7, 2022.

The BPSC prelims examination will be of 150 marks and the exam duration is 2 hours. Those candidates who have qualify the BPSC prelims will be eligible for the main examination. The registration process for this exam started on September 30, 2021. BPSC is conducting this exam to fill 726 vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

