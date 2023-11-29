BPSC 67th Mains answer sheets today on bpsc.bih.nic.in, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will share evaluated answer booklets/sheets of the 67th Combined Competitive Mains examination with candidates today, November 29. Those who appeared in the BPSC 67th Mains examination can download it from the official websites of the commission: bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 67th Mains answer sheets today (Shutterstock)

Answer sheets will be available for download up to December 4, the commission said.

Final results of the examination was announced in October after Interviews, which took place from October 9 to 20.

The Mains exam was held in Patna on December 30, 31, 2022 and on January 7, 2023.

A total of 2104 candidates qualified in the Prelims examination and of them 2090 appeared in the Mains round.

How to download BPSC 67th Mains answer sheet 2023

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Open the link for downloading your answer sheet or login to the dashboard.

Download your answer booklet.

BPSC 67th CCE was held to fill up a total of 1,052 vacancies.