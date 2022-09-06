BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 awaited, here’s how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 in due course of time. The 67th combined (preliminary) competitive re-examination admit card will be available for download on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The re-examination will be conducted on September 2022 in the state. Candidates who will appear for the re-examination can follow these simple steps given below.

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Due to the large number of candidates in the re-exam scheduled earlier, complete accommodation was not available to conduct the examination in 1 phase. It has been decided to conduct the preliminary examination in more than one phase now.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 726 posts in the Bihar government departments.