BPSC 67th Prelims admit card not today, re-exam postponed to this date

BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will not issue admit cards for the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) re-exam or BPSC 67th CCE re-exam on September 14. According to the previous schedule, the exam was to be held on September 21 and admit cards were supposed to be released on September 14. However, as per the latest information on bpsc.bih.nic.in, the exam has been postponed till September 30.

Admit cards of BPSC 67th prelims re-exam will be issued on September 20, it reads. When released, candidates can download their admit cards on bpsc.bih.nic.in or on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The re-exam on September 30 will be held from 12 pm to 2 pm and candidates have to enter the exam venue before 11 am.

This recruitment drive will fill up 807 posts in various government departments across the state.

How to download BPSC 67th Prelims re-exam 2022 admit card

Go to the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, Click on the admit card link.

Enter your log in details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

For more information, read the official notification.