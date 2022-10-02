BPSC 67th Prelims answer key for re-exam out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, check here

BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published answer key of the 67th Preliminary Combined Competitive re-exam or BPSC 67th Preliminary CCE re-exam. Candidates can check it on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th prelims answer key for General Studies is available in form of a PDF file. Check the answer key below.

BPSC 67th Prelims re-exam was held on September 30. This time, over 6 lakh candidates had registered for the re-examination across 1,153 exam centres in the state. BPSC officials said that around 4.75 lakh aspirants took the exam.

Candidates who have objections to the preliminary answer key can send it to the commission up to October 12. They have to send it offline, and envelopes containing complaints must have name of the exam written on it. They have to follow the specific format set by BPSC to submit complaints. Read the notification for more details.

The answer key is provisional. Candidates' feedback will be reviewed by the commission after which the final key will be published. The final answer key is used for preparing results.

BPSC 67th prelims result are likely to be out by November 15, according to BPSC officials.

On May 8, BPSC had conducted the 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination, which was cancelled on the same day following a paper leak.

Check the answer key below: