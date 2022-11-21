Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022: Registration begins today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022: Registration begins today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

competitive exams
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 10:46 AM IST

BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022 registration will begin today, November 21, 2022. Candidates can check the steps given below to apply.

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022: Registration begins today at bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022 on November 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the mains examination can do it through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till December 6, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1052 posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have graduation degree. The steps to apply is given below.

BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022 link available on the official website.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Once done, your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 750/- for general category candidates, 200/- for SC/ST category candidates and women candidates. PwD category candidates will have to pay 200/- as application fees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP