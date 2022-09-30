BPSC 67th Prelims exam held peacefully, result likely by Nov 15

The 67th preliminary re-examination conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was held peacefully in the state on Friday, claimed BPSC officials.

More than 6 lakh candidates had registered for taking the re-examination across 1153 exam centres in the state.

The exam was held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm. BPSC officials said around 4.75 lakh students took the exam in the state. Prelims result are likely by November 15.

BPSC’s chairman Atul Prasad, said, “No untoward incident was reported and the exam was held peacefully at all exam centres in the state. Thanks to the modifications in examination process, exam was conducted in free and fair manner. “

“ Smart lock system was used to keep the question papers safe. Passcode to open the box was given just an hour before to center superintendent and the lock was opened in front of the candidates. Now, we are collecting the answer- sheets and transparency will be maintained throughout the evaluation process”, he added.

Meanwhile, candidates who took the exam said the questions were easy to moderate.

Anjali Kumari, who took exam in Patna, said, “ I got question set A. Question from general knowledge were easy. I found science questions bit tough. However, questions were easy than last exam. Overall, paper was good. “

Mohit Sharma, another candidate from Patna, said, “ I hope to score above 100. Questions were easy to moderate. Few questions of history and current affairs were tricky. Science and reasoning questions were easy.”