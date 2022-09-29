BPSC 67th Prelims Exam: Important notice released for Sept 30 exam, see details

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification addressed to candidates who will appear in the 67th Combined Competitive Exam or BPSC 67th CCE re-exam on September 30.

The commission has asked candidates to reach their exam centres two hours prior to the commencement of exam. The exam will be held from 12 to 2 pm and candidates are allowed to enter the venue up to 11 am.

Electronic devices like mobile phone, Bluetooth device, WiFi gadget, electronic pen, pager, smartwatch, etc and other items like whitener, eraser, blade are not allowed inside the exam venue. Candidates found in possession of such items will be subject to legal action, BPSC said.

Candidates are not allowed to mark/draw on the OMR answer sheet. They are only supposed to answer questions at place provided for it, it added.

The commission has asked aspirants to go through instructions given on the admit card and OMR sheet and follow those during the examination. Candidates need to fill question booklet series and roll number on spaces provided for it and darken the circles. OMR sheets missing these details may be rejected, BPSC said.

