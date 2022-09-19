BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card releasing tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission will release the BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card on September 20. The BPSC 67 prelims Re-Exam admit card will be available on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th prelims re-examination will be conducted on Friday, September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. Previously, the examination was scheduled to be held on September 21. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 807 posts in various government departments across the state.

BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the BPSC 67th prelims admit card link

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.