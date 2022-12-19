BPSC 68 Prelims Exams 2022 registration process ends on December 20

The registration process for Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 68th Prelims Exam 2022 will end on December 20. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. candidates can edit their applications till December 30.

As per the BPSC examination calender, the preliminary examination for the BPSC 68th examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 358 vacancies in the organisation.

The application fee is 600 for candidates in the general category and 150 for those in Bihar's Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. The payment must be done online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 68th CCE link

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

