BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 releasing on Jan 28, here’s how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 on January 28, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the 68th preliminary examination can download the admit card when released from the official site of BPSC at bpsc.gov.in.

The 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023, from 12 noon to 2 pm. BPSC 68th prelims exam will be held at 805 examination centers in 38 districts of Bihar State.

There have been some changes in BPSC 68th prelims examination marking scheme by the Commission. The negative marking should be uniformly on all the 150 questions. ln this case, there will be 1 mark for correct answer and -1/4th for wrong answer in the prelims examination.

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

