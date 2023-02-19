BPSC 68th Prelims answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check answer key here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams
Published on Feb 19, 2023 11:09 AM IST

BPSC released 68th prelims examination answer key for General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D.

ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 68th combined prelims exam answer keys for General Studies. Candidates who took the examination can download the answer key from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can send the objections offline through speed post to the controller of Examination, BPSC,15, Nahru Path(Bailey road), Patna 800 001 by February 28 by 5 pm. BPSC preliminary examination of General studies subject will conduct on Feb 12 at 38 exam centres across the state.

Here's the direct link to check the answer key

BPSC 68th Prelims 2023 Answer Key: How to check

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Next, click on the “Invitation of Objection to Answers of 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 12/02/2023. Provisional Answer Keys: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future references

