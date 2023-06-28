BPSC 69th notification for CCE and other exams out, apply from July 15

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the detailed notification for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC 69th CCE) and other examinations. Called ‘Integrated Competitive Examination’, the online registration process for Prelims will begin on July 15 and end on August 5, 2023 on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th CCE 2023, other exams notification released on bpsc.bih.nic.in (HT Photo)

Vacancy details:

For BPSC 69th CCE: 235 (plus 73 reserved for women)

For other posts: 111 (plus 29 reserved for women)

The application fee is ₹600 for open category candidates. For SC, ST, women candidates of Bihar and all PwD candidates, the fee is ₹150.

The exam will be held in two stages: Prelims and Mains. There will be negative marking in the Prelims exam.

The Mains exam will have two parts – Mains written exam and Interview or Personality test.

Candidates who qualify in the Prelims exam will be called for the Mains written exam and interview. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the Mains written exam (maximum marks: 900) and Interview (maximum marks: 120). However, the weightage of Mains written exam and Interview marks for the final merit list will be different in some posts. Applicants should refer to the notification for detailed information.

BPSC 69th CCE and other exams notification: