BPSC 69th CCE & other exams: Number of vacancies increased, check revised list

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday announced that the number of vacancies to be filled through the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC 69th CCE) and other examinations (called Integrated Competitive Examination) has been increased.

BPSC 69th CCE & other exams 2023: Number of vacancies increased (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Departments who will recruit personnel through this exam has notified 33 additional vacancies under various posts, it said.

With this, the total number of vacancies to be filled through the Integrated BPSC 69th CCE now stands at 379. Previously, it was 346 (excluding those reserved for women).

Educational qualification requirements for these newly-added posts will remain same as mentioned on the advertisement dated June 27, BPSC said.

The application process for this exam is underway and the deadline is August 5. Candidates can apply on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The registration fee is ₹600 for open category candidates. For SC, ST and women candidates of Bihar and all PwD candidates, it is ₹150.

BPSC 69th CCE will be held in two stages: Prelims and Mains. There will be negative marking in the Prelims exam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mains exam will have two parts – Mains written exam and Interview or Personality test.