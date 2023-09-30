Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 69th prelims 2023 exam concludes, paper was tougher than last year, says students

BPSC 69th prelims 2023 exam concludes, paper was tougher than last year, says students

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 30, 2023 03:51 PM IST

BPSC 69th prelims 2023 exam concludes. Students reviews the paper to be tougher than last year.

Bihar Public Service Commission has concluded BPSC 69th prelims 2023 exam. The preliminary examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in single shift- from 12 pm to 2 pm.

BPSC 69th prelims 2023 exam concludes, paper tougher than last year, says students(Santosh Kumar )

Students who appeared for the examination found the paper to be tough as compared to last year. The difficulty level of the paper was moderate to tough. The paper comprised of 30 percent one liner questions and 70 percent descriptive type questions.

Aspirants coming out from examination centre after appeared in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 69th Combined Preliminary exam 2023 at B.D. Public School in Patna. (Santosh Kumar)
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

While some aspirants claimed the questions to be based on NCERT syllabus, some said that the question paper was framed as per UPSC paper pattern.

This year, BPSC had appointed officials to inspect the exam halls on the TV screens at BPSC Command Control Room in BPSC office in Patna.

Officials inspecting aspirants on tv screens during Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 69th Combined Preliminary exam 2023 at BPSC Command Control Room in BPSC office in Patna. (Santosh Kumar)

The Commission had earlier informed that the paper would have objective-type questions and for each incorrect answer, ⅓ rd of the total marks for that question would deducted. To pass the preliminary examination, the minimum qualifying marks is 40 percent for unreserved, 36.5% for Backward Class, 34% for Extremely Backward Class and 32% for Scheduled Caste/Tribe, Women and Disabled candidates

This recruitment drive will fill up 475 posts in the organisation. The registration process was concluded in August 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc.bih.nic.in bpsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP