Bihar Public Service Commission will begin BPSC 69th Prelims Exam 2023 registration from July 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for 69th combined competitive examination can do it through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th Prelims Exam 2023: Registration begins on July 15, here's how to apply

The last date to apply for the exam is till August 5, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have graduation degree from a recognized University or Institute. This recruitment drive will fill up 235 posts in the organization out of which 73 posts are reserved for women.

BPSC 69th Prelims Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

Click on BPSC 69th Prelims Exam 2023 link available on the newly opened page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹600 for open category candidates. For SC, ST, women candidates of Bihar and all PwD candidates, the fee is ₹150. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.