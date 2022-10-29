BPSC AAO Mains Admit Card 2022 releasing on October 31 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC AAO Mains Admit Card 2022 on October 31, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the main examination can check and download the admit card through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The written examination will be conducted on three days- November 5, 6 and 7, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

BPSC AAO Mains Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC AAO Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

Official Notice Here