BPSC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2022. Candidates who want to download the admit card of Assistant Audit Officer Prelims exam through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The written examination will be conducted on August 20, 2022 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted as per COVID19 guidelines in the state. Candidates who have applied for the examination can follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

Direct link to download BPSC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2022

BPSC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary written test will be for 2 hours the 150 marks questions will be asked. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for the main examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

