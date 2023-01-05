BPSC adds 43 more posts to 68th CCE exam, details here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday announced 43 additional posts to the 68th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE).

These posts are in the Disaster Management department, as announced by the commission.

This takes the total number of vacancies to be filled through BPSC 68th CCE to 324.

Meanwhile, the commission has also extended the last date to apply for the competitive examination. All candidates can now submit their forms by paying an additional fee up to January 10. Previously, the last date was December 30.

The application fee is 600 for candidates in the general category and 150 for those in Bihar's Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

The commission has also announced some major changes to the exam pattern. As per the updated scheme, all questions in the Prelims exam will now have negative marking.

“Negative marking should be uniformly on all the 150 questions. ln this case, there will be 1 mark for correct answer and -1/4th for wrong answer,” BPSC said.

This means, for each correct answer, candidates will get 1 mark and for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Additionally, in the Mains examination, the optional paper will carry only 100 marks, instead of 300.

