BPSC admit card for 67th prelims re-exam out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, get hall ticket

BPSC admit cards: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card today, i.e September 20 for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) re-exam.

Interested candidates can now download their admit card from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC will conduct the 67th prelims re-exam on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 807 posts in the Bihar state government.

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

The admit cards are available in online mode only and will not be sent by post.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the BPSC 67th prelims admit card link

Key in your login details

Your hall ticket will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Click here for direct link.