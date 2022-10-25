Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections till Nov 4

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections till Nov 4

competitive exams
Published on Oct 25, 2022 01:30 PM IST

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till November 4, 2022.

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections till Nov 4
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 on October 25, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Engineering examination can download the answer key through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The answer key has been released for Civil/ Mechanical and Electrical disciplines. The provisional answer key has been released for all papers. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till November 4, 2022. The objection/ suggestion should be sent to Controller of Examinations, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Patna – 800001.

Direct link to download BPSC AE Answer Key 2022

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022: How to download

To download the papers, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

Official Notice Here 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bpsc.bih.nic.in answer key bpsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP