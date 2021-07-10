BPSC AE Exam 2021 date announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC AE Exam 2021 date. The Assistant Engineer for Civil and Electrical disciplines exam will be conducted on September 24, 25, 26 and 27, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the exam dates through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2021, which was postponed due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The exam was before scheduled to be conducted on March 21 and 22, 28 and 29, 2020. Candidates can download the exam date notice by following these simple steps given below.

Official Notice

BPSC AE Exam 2021: How to download exam date notice

• Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

• Click on BPSC AE Exam 2021 date notice on the official site.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

• Download the file and keep a hard copy of same for further need.

The application process for this recruitment drive was started on March 19, 2019 and ended on April 2, 2019. This recruitment drive will fill up 147 posts in the organisation. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BPSC.